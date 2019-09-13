Check Out the Grounds of Camp Ripley on Sunday

CAMP RIPLEY -- You can take the family on a tour of Camp Ripley this weekend. The biennial Open House and Community Appreciation Day is Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

A ceremony recognizing the legacy and contributions of the U.S. Air Force will take place at 1:00 p.m. near the grandstand.

A vintage car show will be held, as well as Humvee rides, and a variety of information booths, food vendors, and activities for adults and kids.

A valid driver's license is required for access through the gate.