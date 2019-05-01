Blood Donations Sought During Trauma Awareness Month

UNDATED -- The American Red Cross is making a plea for blood donations as part of Trauma Awareness Month.

Red Cross spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says there are a number of blood drives being held across central Minnesota this month. She says all blood types are welcome, but O-negative is especially important because it's the universal blood type and can be transfused to anybody with any blood type.

Thesenga says many people think when a patient needs a blood transfusion that only one unit is needed, but a major trauma can oftentimes require several units of blood to save a life.

To sign up for a blood drive, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit their website at redcrossblood.org , or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

There are several blood drives being held around central Minnesota this month. Some of the dates and locations are listed below.

Big Lake - Mary of the Visitation, May 6th -- 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Clear Lake - St. Marcus Church, May 9th -- 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Zimmerman - American Legion, May 2nd -- 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Kimball - Holy Cross Catholic School, May 17th -- 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Melrose - CentraCare Health, May 10th -- 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

St. Cloud - Atonement Lutheran Church, May 7th -- 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

St. Cloud - Microbiologics, May 16th -- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Annandale - American Family Insurance, May 20th -- 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Area Bood Donation Center -- 1301 W. St. Germain St.