Recovery Community Network Receives $143,000 Grant

GRANT FUNDING FOR RCN

The Recovery Community Network, the brain child of Major John Donovan of the U.S. Army (Retired) has received a significant grant in the sum of $143,000 from the State of Minnesota, which will be used, at least in part, to fund a full time position to work with the Veteran community, as well as working with community agencies including Veterans Administration, The St. Cloud Police Department, The Central Minnesota Justice System, as well as Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, and Veterans Services Officers.

Get our free mobile app

ABOUT RCN

Major John Donovan appears monthly on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" the second Monday of each month at 10:40 am on WJON for the Recovery Community Network Radio Broadcast, to help inform the community of the important services that are provided through RCN, and are not limited to only Veterans. The organization is there to help anyone who needs assistance in their recovery journey regarding substance abuse.

The Recovery Community Network was established in 2014. It is a grassroots Recovery Community Organization whose goal is "to mobilize resources within and outside the recovery community to increase the prevalence of and access to recovery for those suffering from substance abuse disorders."

MIDTOWN MALL

RCN is open Monday through Friday from 9am - 3 pm and is located in Suite 404 of the Midtown Mall in St. Cloud off Division. They provide one on one care, as well as assistance available by phone, text, as well as online recovery services and more. They also do their best to connect people with meetings for those dealing with substance abuse issues, that will work the best for their particular situation and location.

You can also stay up to date on current events and happenings around RCN by visiting their Facebook page.