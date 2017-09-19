Record Shattering Crowd to Watch Johnnie-Tommie Game at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS - The largest crowd to ever watch a Division III football game will come out to Target Field on Saturday. The rivalry game features St. John's versus St. Thomas.

Bob Alpers is the Athletic Director at St. John's. He says over 33,000 tickets have been sold so far. The current record attendance is 20,000 people at the Whitewater versus Oshkosh game last year.

Alpers says, besides the game itself, the St. John's Alumni Association has activities planned in Minneapolis starting on Friday night. Plus there will be special events on Saturday morning.

Down at Target Field on the plaza outside the venue on Twins Way starting at 10:00 a.m. there's music, food and beverages.

Alpers says it is a home game for the Tommies, so St. John's won't be sharing in any of the profits from the large ticket sales.

Gates for the game at Target Field open at 11:00 a.m. and the kick-off is set for 1:10 p.m.

The Johnnies go into the game with a 3-0 record.