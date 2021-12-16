Record High Temp in St. Cloud on Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud set a record high temperature on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says we officially topped out at 55 degrees at 9:02 p.m.

That breaks the old record high for the date which was 52 degrees set in 1939.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 26 degrees.

We also received .40 inches of rain on Wednesday. For precipitation totals for the year to date, we are still 3.24 inches below normal.