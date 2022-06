ST. CLOUD -- We tied a record high Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says we officially hit 95 degrees in St. Cloud. That ties the record for the date, we also got up to 95 degrees in 1979 and again in 1994.

Get our free mobile app

Heat will return to the area this weekend into early next week with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and heat indices likely exceeding 100 degrees Sunday and Monday.