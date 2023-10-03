Real Vikings Fan? Get the New Minnesota Vikings Plate

Vehicle License Plates. Minnesota hasn't had a real change in the regular license plates in years. There have been a few tweaks here and there, but no real significant change. Some may even say they are kind of boring.

But, there are choices.

Get one of the critical habitat Minnesota license plates. Those are creative, and look pretty cool. But - they will cost you a bit more than your regular cost for your tabs, or tags, whichever way you prefer to say it.

Now, there is another option.

Minnesota Vikings license plates. You really need to be a true fan to get these things. Plus knowing that you have and will (most likely) live with the "well, there is always next year". The new seasons always bring that glimmer of hope. Hope that will be dashed at some point in the season. Or sometimes during the post season. And, in some case RIGHT BEFORE THE BIG SHOW!!! Ugh, we all know that pain, and we all continue on as Vikings fans. Because we are Minnesota.

But... they are a hot commodity.

What's cool about the design is that they took ideas for a commitee (of course) and also from a group of fans weighing in on what the plate should entail. I personally think it looks pretty good. So, maybe get one. It MIGHT bring some luck to the Vikings. I said might. Probably not, but it's still a cooler looking plate than the regular Minnesota plate.

