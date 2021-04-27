REAL ID Enforcement Pushed Back Again to 2023
ST. PAUL -- The federal REAL ID enforcement has been pushed back again.
The deadline was previously Oct. 1, 2021, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the deadline to May 1, 2023, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning May 3, 2023, you will not be able to use your standard driver’s license or ID to board a domestic flight or enter federal facilities. Instead, you will need a valid passport or passport card, enhanced driver’s license or ID card or another federally accepted form of identification.
