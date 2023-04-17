Ready To Be Insulted? New “Karen’s Diner” Restaurant Coming To Minnesota

I'm actually pretty excited about a new pop-up restaurant coming to Minnesota in October this fall.

Karen's Diner promises that this will be the most fun you've ever had eating burgers. At Karen's, you'll be greeted by rude waiters, and forced to play a variety of games while you're there.

Eddie Hall The Beast/Youtube Eddie Hall The Beast/Youtube loading...

Get our free mobile app

The insults are all just part of the fun. You can expect really good food, and a dining experience like none you've ever had before; unless of course, you've been to a Karen's Diner in another location.

Eddie Hall The Beast/Youtube

If your name is actually Karen, just flash them your ID, and they'll give you a free drink.

Karen's Diner does serve alcohol and they recommend that if you are going to bring your kids, 14+ can come to lunch with a parent, and 16+ can come with a parent to dinner. However, they recommend that you don't bring kids under 18 as there will be lots of insults and possibly some inappropriate language that you might not want to expose your youngsters to.

Eddie Hall The Beast/Youtube Eddie Hall The Beast/Youtube loading...

Karen's Diner dares you to ask for the Manager, (obviously, you'll discover the true meaning of the word Karen; all in fun, of course).

Karen's Diner has a brick-and-mortar location in St. Louis, but they are bringing their pop-up Karen's Diner to Minneapolis on October 14th and 15th in Minneapolis on South 7th Street.

Karen's Diner menu includes burgers, fries, wings and more. Some of the menu items include the following:

The "I Wanna See The Manager" Burger

Karen's Best Breast

Karen's Got Real Beef

The 'Basic' Karen

Karen's American Cousin

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.