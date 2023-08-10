Ready Or Not, St. Cloud’s Spirit Halloween Store Is Open For Business

While making the long slog down Division Street last week, a bright orange sign caught my eye while I was sitting on one of the many, many red lights I ran into that day. Squinting through the relentless sunlight I couldn't believe what I was seeing: Spirit Halloween was already open for business!?

We are barely under three months away from Halloween, but here we are I guess. Is anyone else hearing their internal summer clock ticking and thinking of all the warm-weather things you still haven't had a chance to do this season?

For me, I haven't been able to take a dip in the Quarries, haven't played a single round of disc golf and, shoot, I haven't even been to a Rox game yet this summer! I THOUGHT I HAD MORE TIME!

My poor lawn didn't even survive long enough to see the end of summer, may she rest in peace.

The signs of summer's end are all over Minnesota right now. We are past the Benton County Fair, Summertime By George will hold its last show of the year on Wednesday, the Rox finish their regular season schedule on Saturday... heck, the Vikings play their first preseason game tonight!

With allllll that being said, is anyone really going to head over to Spirit Halloween this week, in early August, and start costume shopping? Has anyone even given much thought to what costume they might wear? I suppose it's a good strategy to be one of the first ones in there to grab what you want before it is gone, but how soon could it possibly be gone?

According to Google, Spirit Halloween's St. Cloud location is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m..