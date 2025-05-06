Raymond “Ray” R. Stewart, 88, Sauk Rapids

May 26, 1936 - May 4, 2025

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Raymond R. Stewart, age 88, who passed away Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday May 7, 2025 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Raymond was born May 26, 1936 in Clearwater to Donald and Sadie (Driver) Stewart. He proudly served his country in the Army and was stationed in Korea. He was a farmer who lived in the Clearwater area most of his life. Raymond married Joyce DeBolt on July 11, 1959 in Kimball. He enjoyed watching the Weather Channel, calling his family and friends and watching western movies on TV. Raymond was a hard worker and liked to stay busy.

Raymond is survived by his children, Karen Evenson of St. Cloud, Robert (Kerry) Stewart of Zephyrhills, FL, Elaine (Larry) Boelke of Oshkosh, WI, Julie Stierns of Oshkosh, WI and Kelly (Will) Benage of Sauk Rapids; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and; brother, Delbert (Grace) Stewart of South Haven.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Joyce, on February 20, 2025; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Ira and Willis; sister, Arvilla Stewart; and three sons-in-law.