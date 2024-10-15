Raymond “Ray” H. Gohman, 84, Sartell

March 9, 1940 - October 8, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Raymond “Ray” H. Gohman, 84 who passed away Tuesday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Ray was born March 9, 1940 in Clear Lake to Clement and Mary (Witchen) Gohman. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. Ray married the love of his life, Mary Burczyk on May 19, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Ray was a Supervisor at DeZURIK in Sartell for over 38 years. He enjoyed being on the lake and fishing, and woodworking projects. Ray enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s activities and spending time with them.

Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary of Sartell; children, Christine (John) Tipka of Rochester and Scott (Robin) Gohman of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Courtney (Tim), Chelsie, Matt and Tommy; greatgrandchildren, Camden, Aubree and Braydon; brother, Ronald (Carol) Gohman of Georgia; sisters, Shirley (Doug) Stadey of Eden Valley and Kay Olsen of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sibling, Edna (Leo) Killeen and nephew, Jeff.