Raymond “Ray” Banick, 90, Little Falls

July 21, 1934 - July 25, 2024

attachment-Raymond Banick loading...

Raymond Richard Banick, 90 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Monday, July 25 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father David Maciej. A visitation will be held from 8:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.