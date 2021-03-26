Raymond R. “Bobby” Will, 67, Waite Park

April 4, 1953 - March 24, 2021



Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls for Raymond R. “Bobby” Will, 67, of Waite Park. Bobby passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Bobby was born on April 4, 1953 in St. Cloud to Donald and Lucille (Feld) Will. He graduated from high school and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Bobby was employed as a crusher operator at the granite quarries for many years.

He is survived by his sister, Mary of Cold Spring, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald, Herman “Troy”, Ronald, infant Mark, infant Barbara, Gerri Hendricksen, Rick and David.