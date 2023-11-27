Raymond P. Knoblach, 79, St. Cloud

June 21, 1944 - November 25, 2023

attachment-Raymond Knoblach loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Raymond Peter Knoblach age 79 of St. Cloud. He passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Reverend Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Services are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ray was born on June 21, 1944 in Oak Township, Stearns County, MN the son of John G. and Julietta (Hoeschen) Knoblach. He grew up near New Munich, MN and graduated from Melrose High School in 1963. After school he joined the U.S. Navy on March 30, 1964. He served his country aboard the USS Wasp CVS 18 station at Boston, MA. He received his Honorable Discharge on June 7, 1967.

He was united in marriage to Carol Borgerding on August 12, 1967 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, MN. After their marriage they made their home in St. Cloud where Ray worked for Burlington Northern for 25 years, first at the Waite Park shop and later at the Havelock rail shop in Lincoln, NE. He retired in 1993 and moved back to St. Cloud.

Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, American Legion, Silver Star Post 428 of Waite Park, and Catholic Order of Forrester’s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; two brothers, Leroy and Harold.

He is survived by, his wife of 56 years, Carol of St. Cloud; three children, Curt of Richmond, MN, Julie (Todd) Slips of Topeka, KS, and Jean (Darrell) Conarro of Rice, MN; six grandchildren and one great grandchild; one brother Larry (Nona) of Plymouth, MN; one sister Lucy Koopmeiners of St. Cloud; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.