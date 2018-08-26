Raymond H. Barthel, 67, St. Cloud

March 28, 1951 – August 26, 2018

Raymond H. Barthel, age 67, of St. Cloud passed away on August 26, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Benson Funeral Home, Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.

Raymond Henry Barthel was born on March 28, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Clara (Klein) Barthel. Ray attended school in St. Cloud. He worked as an assembly worker at Opportunity Training Center and moved to a similar position at WACOSA in 1989. Ray enjoyed his family, his friends from WACOSA, spending time at home, listening to the radio, and being in the sun during the summer.

He is survived by his siblings, Fredrick Barthel of Mitchell, SD, Reinhard Barthel of Anoka, MN, Roger Barthel, Little Falls of MN, Donna (Allan) Frisch of Browerville, MN, Joan Barthel, St. Cloud of MN, Yvonne (Dan) Feneis of St. Cloud, MN, Marjorie Long of St. Cloud, MN and many nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at J & J Homes, CentraCare Hospice and WACOSA for all of the kindness they’ve shown Ray.