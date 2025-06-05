Raymond C. Greenwaldt, 83, Avon

August 5, 1941 - June 2, 2025

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 9, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud MN, for Raymond C. Greenwaldt, 83, who passed away on June 2, 2025. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date.

Raymond was born on August 5, 1941 in Bertha, MN to Arthur and Marie (Oldenberg) Greenwaldt. After leaving home Ray ventured to St. Cloud where he worked at Franklin Manufacturing. Moving on from there Ray moved to Minneapolis where he then worked at Sears and Roebuck with his brothers Norm and Delbert. In 1963 Ray started what turned out to be his lifelong career as a roofer for Rainville Carlson Inc. Later that year Ray was drafted into the army and in January 1964 he left for Germany to serve his country. Raymond enjoyed his time in the service. After returning from the military Ray continued his work as a roofer for the next 27 years. After retiring, Ray moved back to his home town of Bertha.

Ray had a wry sense of humor, loved bird watching as well as all wildlife. He loved trading stocks, was an avid reader including famous authors such as C. S. Lewis. He loved to spend weekends horseshoe throwing at grandma and grandpa’s farm SE of Hewitt. Ray loved to plant apple trees which eventually turned into his apple orchard.

He is survived by his siblings; Elvin (Lois) of Bertha, Verlin of Clarissa, Norman of St. Cloud, Delbert (Diane) of Bertha, Mavis Simmons of Anchorage, AK, Janice Bastian of Park Rapids and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ivan and Henry.