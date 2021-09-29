Raphael “Ray” R. Scheeler, 94, St. Cloud (formerly of Pearl Lake)

September 17, 1927 - September 26, 2021

Interment services will be 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Marty near Pearl Lake, MN for Raphael “Ray” R. Scheeler, age 94, who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. at the parish cemetery on Saturday. A celebration of life will follow services at the Pearl Lake Lodge in the outdoor patio area.

Ray was born September 17, 1927 in Kimball, MN to Joseph & Margaret (Bichler) Scheeler. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during WW II. Ray married Esther Midas on June 3, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Ray and Esther lived in Pearl Lake for 15 years, where Ray farmed, before moving back to the St. Cloud area. He then worked as a Meat Processor for Landy Meat Packing for over 30 years. Ray was very inventive and a true tinkerer. With his love of farming and the appreciation he had for the outdoors, he also gardened and was truly a self-made man, who could do or fix anything. Ray always found a better way to get the job done. He loved hunting, ice fishing and spear fishing and he shared a love of fishing for Sunfish with Esther. Ray’s family always came first and he was always willing to help his neighbor out. Ray’s quiet and generous spirit will always be remembered.

Survivors include his sons and daughter, Daniel (Ione) of Lewistown, MT, Roger (Gail) of St. Cloud, MN and Roxanne (David) Kotschevar of St. Augusta, MN; sister, Sally Smoley of Sauk Rapids, MN; sister in law Gertie Scheeler of Kimball, MN; grandchildren, Kurt (Lani) Scheeler, Heidi (Andy) McDeid, Chris Scheeler, Kyle Scheeler, Ryan Kotschevar, Anna (Daniel) Jones; great grandchildren, Mathisen Kotschevar, Elizabeth & Eleanor Jones and Kaeden Scheeler; and step great grandchildren, Meadow & Charlee McDeid.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther in 2017; daughter, Nancy Scheeler-Kirchner; great grandson, Axel Scheeler; brothers, Jerome, Aloys “Al” and Clarence; sisters, Alvina Knott, Margaret Grams, Marie Pope, Elsie Pope, Laura Pope, and Regina Krippner; infant brother, Ludwig; and infant sister, Cecelia.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for providing exceptional and compassionate care.