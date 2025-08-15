September 23, 1954 - August 13, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Randy was born in St. Cloud to Norbert and Helen (Skudlarek) Stellmach on September 23, 1954. He married Diane Holmgren on July 29, 1978 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Randy served in the US Army from 1972 to 1975. He worked as an electrician for Verso Paper before his retirement. He enjoyed his time outdoors hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and volunteering at church.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Diane of Sauk Rapids; five children, Joanne (Andrew) Okerstrom of Maple Grove, Naomi (Paul) Reimann of Warrens, WI, Nicole (Tyler) Mykkanen of Albert Lea, Caleb (Yvonne) Stellmach of Sauk Rapids, Daniel (Maggie) of Sauk Rapids; 12 grandchildren, Lillian, Zane, Logan, Malachi, Ruby, Ella, Deeanne, Yvonne, Edrick, Anastasia, Damien, Niko; nine siblings, Mary (Donald) Wahnschffe of Monticello, Connie (Gary) Hirt of Mt. Juliet, TN, Bruce (Pam) of Waite Park, Jim (Patty) of Cambridge, Carol Morris of New Brighton, Sharon (Mike) Hickman of Portland, OR, Debbie (Mike) Ireland of Stillwater, Nancy Stellmach of Portland, OR, and Kathy (Dave) Backes of St. Cloud; and sister in law, Glenna of Phoenix, AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger Stellmach.