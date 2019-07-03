Randy Robak, 55, Foley

June 8, 1964 - July 1, 2019

Randy Robak, age 55, of Foley passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2019 at his home. A gathering of family & friends to celebrate the life of Randy will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Foley Funeral Home. Private family burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Gilman.

Randy Eugene Robak was born June 8, 1964 in Princeton, Minnesota to Norbert and Dorothy (Weaver) Robak. He lived in Benton County all of his life. Randy was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. In his earlier years, he enjoyed building houses with his brother. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Randy is survived by his sons: Darren Robak of Onamia and Bryan (Sheila) Robak of Foley; grandchildren: Tatum Robak, Brantley Robak, and expected baby due September, 2019. Randy is also survived by his siblings: John of Foley, Diane Orsburne of Milaca, Dan of Oak Park, Margaret Isenbraune of Foreston, Jerry of Sauk Rapids, and Tammy J. Herbst of Foreston. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry and David; and sister, Suzanne Small.