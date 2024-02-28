Randy L. Siem, 76, Richmond

January 12, 1948 - February 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Randy L. Siem, age 76, who died February 27, 2024, surrounded by his family. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Randy was born in Fairmont, MN to Harley and Delores (Lange) Siem. He was married to Linda Ringheim on August 26, 1967, until her death July 15, 2007. Randy served in the U.S. Navy for over four years.

Randy worked for Meeker CO-OP for 38 years, retiring in 2010. He was a master gardener and a member of the Dahlia Society for 33 years. Randy enjoyed reading, woodworking, traveling, pontooning, camping and fishing.

He is survived by his fiancé, Eileen Decker; children, Sherry Siem, Shelly (Jeff) Molitor; stepchildren, Scott (Amanda) Gertken, Greg (Kara) Gertken, Glen (Christine) Gertken; siblings, Larry (Lois) Siem and Diane Isaacson; sister-in-law, Susie Siem; grandchildren, Melinda, Mallory, Breanna, Brody, Zach, Sam, Sebastian, Alex, Gabe, Trinity, Tatum, and Landen.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents; brother, Dean Siem and brother-in-law, Marvin Ringheim.