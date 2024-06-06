Randolf “Randy” G. Barbarossa, 63, St. Cloud

January 9, 1961 - June 2, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Randolf “Randy” G. Barbarossa, age 63, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Mark Tewes will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery.

Randy was born January 9, 1961 in St. Cloud to Russell and Dolores (Neubert) Barbarossa. He married Diane Tollefson on June 22, 1985 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Randy most recently was a delivery driver for Marnanteli’s Pizza in Sartell. He was a member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking his granddog, Jaxon. He liked cooking, model rockets and watching SCSU hockey. Randy was a kind and selfless person who always helped others and had a great and sarcastic sense of humor.

Randy is survived by his wife, Diane of St. Cloud; daughter, Gina Barbarossa (Matt Anderson) of St. Cloud; mother, Dolores Barbarossa-Krafnick of St. Cloud; sisters, Lana Barbarossa of Plymouth and Marilyn Kost of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his father, Russell; brother, Russell; son, Russell; step-father, Ralph Krafnick; and brother-in-law, Richard Kost.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.