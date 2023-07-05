Randall “Randy” R. Kosloski, 51, St. Cloud

January 9, 1972 - July 3, 2023

A private family memorial service will be held on a later date for Randall “Randy” R. Kosloski, age 51, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, July, 3 2023 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Randall was born on January 9, 1972 to Robert and Victoria (Chapp) Kosloski, in Minneapolis. Randy was a jack of all trades, he had a passion for woodworking, painting, and was self-taught on the guitar; he was very talented and creative. He loved to go to family BBQ’s and fishing with his son Trevor. Above all he cherished the time spent with his family, he was a bright light in so many people’s lives. He will be dearly missed.

Randy is survived by his mother, Victoria Kosloski; son, Trevor; siblings, Sue (Todd) Heitzman, Brian Kosloski, Jane Siems, Bill Kosloski, and Vanessa (Paul) Boisjolie, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

He is preceded in death by his father.

A special thank you to the Coborn Cancer Center, especially Dr. Alkhatib for the excellent care given to Randy during his time there.