Randall Man Hurt After Being Run Over By Tractor

DARLING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man was hurt when he was run over by his tractor on Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 6:25 p.m., they received a call about a man who had been run over by a tractor near Randall.

The Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Carl Wainman of Randall fell off the tractor when he was putting it in gear and was run over. Wainman then became caught between the rear tire and a chisel plow.

Family members were able to free Wainmann from under the vehicle before first responders arrived. He was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

