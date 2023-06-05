Randall Crash Sunday Morning Sends Driver to Hospital
RANDALL (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash near Randall sent the driver to the hospital.
Get our free mobile app
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one-vehicle crash on Bison Road, north of 230th Street, about three miles west of Randall in Parker Township. Officials arrived just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Authorities say 37-year-oldJarret Hall of Long Prairie lost control of his vehicle, left the road, and rolled.
Hall was sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota PUC Approves Xcel Rate Increase
- Central Minnesota Farm Income Climbs
- Stearns and Mille Lacs County Send Princesses to “Miss Kay”