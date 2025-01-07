Ramsey Man Hurt in Elk River Crash Tuesday

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Ramsey man was hurt in a Sherburne County crash Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue in Elk River just after 9:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda Passport driven by 80-year-old Larry Vokes was westbound on Highway 10 while a Ford Edge driven by 21-year-old Hannah Flanagan of Elk River was southbound on Proctor Avenue.

The patrol says the vehicles collided when Flanagan tried to turn left onto the highway.

Vokes was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Flanagan was not hurt.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures