Ramona V. Nagy, 91, Princeton

March 21, 1933 - November 27, 2024

Ramona Viola Groskreutz was born on March 21, 1933, on a farm in Evergreen Township, Koochiching County, Minnesota. She passed away on November 27, 2024 in Princeton. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16, 2024, at First Congregational Church in Princeton. Pastor Bill Marschall will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Her parents were Otto and Violet (Donaldson) Groskreutz. One brother, Larry, was born the following year. They lived on the farm until 1942, when Otto fell ill and passed in January 1943 just before Mona’s 10th birthday. They left the farm and moved to Gimmell where she grew up and graduated from Northome High School in 1951. From there she moved to Minneapolis for work. While there she met James Steve Nagy. They married and had two daughters, Kim and Shauna. James was in the USAF so they traveled to several USAF bases, including four years in Paris, France, while he served in the Air Force. After he retired, they moved back to Minnesota where the girls finished school in Cambridge.

Mona was employed by the state of Minnesota at the Cambridge Hospital. The marriage dissolved in 1975 and Ramona spent the rest of her life as a single lady. She worked for the State of Minnesota for thirty two years and retired in 1998. She was an active Union member and enjoyed attending many Union conventions and trips with friends and co-workers.

In 2002 daughter, Shauna urged Ramona to move to Princeton. She bought a house on the north end and lived there for many years until moving to a townhouse in 2018. She made many friends in Princeton and joined the First Congregational UCC Church not long after moving there. She thought of the church as her extended family and enjoyed many years there. She had some very good friends at church and attended many activities with them. She also had several friends from her time in the Red Hat Society. They formed a card club and met each month. She was part of a MN retiree group that met at the Brass Rail in Grandy once a month. Ramona also volunteered her time at the Princeton Used Clothing Center and enjoyed her friendships there.

Ramona had a childlike happiness and enthusiasm for life and befriended so many, sharing her joy for life and her witty personality. She was a very creative person and enjoyed sewing her own clothes. She was a great cook and loved to tell stories about her youth. Mona was fiercely independent and always ready for a new adventure.

When you read this, Ramona will be with her beloved first daughter, Kim, who passed away in 2011. “So goodbye for now, family and friends. I will see you all later.”

Ramona is survived by daughter, Shauna Whitcomb and spouse, Joel Whitcomb of Princeton; grandson, Shane Sienko and spouse, Katie Nalepka Sienko of Circle Pines, grandson, Joshua Whitcomb and spouse, Christie Whitcomb of Andover, and granddaughter, Jaclyn Whitcomb Bremer and spouse, Rob Bremer of Lino Lakes; and four great-grandchildren, Austin and Abby Whitcomb and Asher and Briggs Bremer.

Ramona was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Olson; step-father, Walter Olson; and daughter, Kim Ziegler.