March 29, 1940 - September 19, 2025

Mass of Christian burial for Ramona Schneider, age 85, of Albany, will be held on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Visitation held on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 7:00PM and again from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM before mass at the church on Friday. Ramona passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 19, 2025.

Ramona was born on March 29, 1940, in Spring Hill, Minnesota, to Peter and Isabelle (Heinen) Welle. She grew up in Spring Hill, attended school in Melrose, and graduated high school from St. Benedict’s (St. Joseph, MN). Ramona then studied at St. Benedict’s Convent with the intention of becoming a nun. Prior to taking her final vows, she ultimately chose to return home to be with her family.

On April 11, 1964, she married Ambrose “Amby” Schneider, and together they built a life full of love, hard work, and devotion to family. In 1974, Ramona and Amby opened Amby’s Foods in Albany, which they proudly owned and operated for 40 years, until retiring in 2014. Through the store, she touched countless lives in the community, but her greatest joy and most cherished accomplishment was her family.

Ramona will be remembered as an extremely hard-working woman who gave her all to both her family and her community. She was unselfish and generous, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her quiet acts of kindness left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.

She was a dedicated member of the Legion Auxiliary and active in various church organizations. Her faith, kindness, and generosity were evident in all she did.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Amby; her sons, Brian (Karla) Schneider and Kurt (Anne Kent) Schneider; her grandchildren, Kate, Kasy, Cole (Meghan), and Kaiya Schneider, Erin, Olivia, and Logan Harren; and her brother, Herbert (Rosie) Welle.

Ramona is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Lorraine, Victoria, Donald, infant brother John, and Earl; and her beloved grandson, Cody Schneider.

Her legacy of love, faith, and family will live on in all who knew her. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Mother of Mercy in Albany and the Moments Hospice team for their compassionate care and support.