Ralph U. Berger, 86, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Rice

September 3, 1935 - May 30, 2022

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ralph U. Berger, age 86, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Rice who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Ralph was born September 3, 1935 in Clear Lake Township to Emil and Marcella (Bender) Berger. He served his country in the United States Army from 1958-1960 and married Marion Frerich on June 28, 1975. Ralph was a truck driver for various companies and also worked for Franklin Manufacturing for many years. He enjoyed crocheting, and made many beautiful afghans, doilies and tablecloths throughout the years. Ralph was proud of his lawn tractors and was a hard worker. He was very independent and strong willed.

Survivors include his wife, Marion of Rice; daughter, Donna Doherty of St. Cloud; sister, Luella Schuette of Becker; two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Joan Berger.