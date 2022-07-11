Ralph Quade, 90, Pierz

September 6, 1931 - July 7, 2022

Ralph Quade, 90 year old resident of Pierz, MN, died Thursday, July 7 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 2 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Church in Pierz.

Ralph Joseph Quade was born September 6, 1931 in Beach, North Dakota to the late John and Theresia (Kahl) Quade. The family lived in rural Montana until the family moved to Morrison County, when Ralph was five years old. He attended St. Michael's Catholic School in Buckman, MN, until the eighth grade. Ralph was united in marriage to Lyann Millner on September 1, 1954 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple made their home and raised their family near Buckman on a beef cattle ranch. Ralph worked in road construction for over 40 years for the following companies: CL Stodalka, Minnesota Valley Paving, Hardrives, Bauerly Brothers and Knife River Construction. In his retirement years, Ralph enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy (Rob) Randall of Ortonville, Dave (Joyce) Quade of Odessa, FL, Joan Quade (Joe Keute) of East Bethel, John (Deanna) Quade of Rice; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Corrine (Gerald) Meyer of Pierz, Marilyn Dorn of Pierz and Roger (Karen) Millner of Annandale, Betty (Al) Pekarek of Pierz, MN, Debbie Millner of Sartell, MN; 13 grandchildren, Jill (Ryan) Tenny, Ross (Abby) Randall, Matt (Christina) Quade, Kristin (Collin Pearson) Quade, Sara (Clayton Gaspers) Keute, Ben Keute, Jenny Keute, Randi (Derek) Roth, James Quade Jr., Grant Quade, Lily Quade, Ryan Quade and Brandon Quade; great-grandchildren, Audrey Randall, Stella Randall, Logan Quade, Parker Quade, Lennox Roth and Laurel Tenny;

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lyann Quade; parents, John and Theresia Quade; son, Jim Quade; brother, Father Alvin Quade and brothers-in-laws, Marvin Dorn, Lee Millner and Fran Millner.