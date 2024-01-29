Ralph “Popcorn” Schramel, 80, Richmond

November 28, 1943 - January 26, 2024

Schramel, Ralph “Popcorn”, age 80, passed away peacefully at the family farm on January 26, 2024. He was surrounded by family and friends who gathered bedside to share stories and express their love. Ralph cherished and was a proud father to his four children. He adored his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and children in laws. Most of all, Ralph was a devoted husband and partner to his loving wife of 56 years, Ann.

Ralph was born on November 28, 1943 in Richmond, MN to Raymond and Lucille (Schlangen) Schramel. He attended Sts. Peter & Paul Elementary School, Richmond and graduated from St. Boniface High School, Cold Spring in 1961. After high school Ralph enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1965. Ralph was united in marriage to Ann Spanier at St. Martin Catholic Church on June 3, 1967.

Whether it was carpentry, farming, stonework, gardening or landscaping, Ralph’s strong work ethic was a trait admired by all who knew him. Over the years Ralph worked at Cold Spring Granite, Wolf Lumber, and as a dairy farmer. When Ralph wasn’t working, he could be found fishing in a boat or on the ice, hunting, woodworking, and helping his children with home building and remodeling projects.

Ralph is survived by his wife Ann; daughter in-law Bobbi; granddaughter Tyler (Brandon) Walz, great grandchildren Brock and Dylann; granddaughter Hunter (Beau Kohorst), great grandchildren Remington and Nova; granddaughter Brooke; son Brad; son Mark (Maria), grandson Chance, granddaughter Erin; daughter Stacy (Dennis Berg); in-laws Ruby (Andy) Anderson; Kathy Spanier; Lin Spanier; Peggy Spanier; Leon (Julie) Spanier; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, son Barry; sister Lorraine (Jerry) Rausch; brother in-laws Denis Spanier, and Chris Spanier. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 3 at 12:00p at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Richmond. A visitation will be held Friday, February 2 from 4:00p-7:00p and Saturday, February 3 from 10:30a-11:30a at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will occur at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Saturday, June 1 at 3:00 pm.