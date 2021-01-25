Ralph M. Fleischhacker, 95, Cold Spring

December 16, 1925 - January 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN for Ralph M. Fleischhacker age 95, who died Friday, January 22, 2021 at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/mnH0FHHDeew.

There will be a 2 hour visitation prior to the service at the church on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Ralph was born on December 16, 1925 in Zion Township, MN to Joseph and Anna (Gully) Fleischhacker. He married Anna Mae Utsch on June 22, 1948 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Roscoe, MN. Ralph was a farmer, worked in Insurance Sales, and volunteered as a Tri-Cap driver. He could fix anything, he was a patient man, had the best sense of humor and loved to visit with everyone. Ralph was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic United Financial, and St. Nicholas Men’s Society.

He is survived by his wife, Annie; children, Laura (Gary) Reiter, Grace (Allan) Gertken, Betty (Roger) Theis, Bonnie (Lewis) Wesenberg, Kevin (Cindy), Nancy (Mike) Theis, Jean (Di Johnson), Alan; siblings, Art, Merve (Rita), Fr. John, OSC; 32 grandchildren, 58-great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Linda, son, Leroy (Lee); siblings, Sr. Emerentia, OSB, Bro. Roman, OSC, Richard; granddaughter, Gina and great-grandson, Jaron.