Ralph Henry Dehler, 90, St. Cloud

September 13, 1933 - April 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Ralph Henry Dehler, age 90, of St. Cloud. Ralph died on April 1, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will be the Celebrant. Internment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday in the Gathering Space of St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell.

Ralph was born September 13, 1933, the son of George and Monica (Hansen) Dehler, on his parent’s dairy farm in LeSauk Township, Stearns County. He farmed his parent’s farm for 44 years, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sightseeing trips and the comradery of socializing with neighbors, friends and family.

Ralph is survived by his siblings LaVerne Dehler of St. Cloud, Frederick (Claudette) Dehler of Waite Park and Shirley (Dennis) Thompson of Cold Spring.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law Richard (Doris) Dehler.