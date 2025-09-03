Ralph Gertken, 86, Richmond

September 14, 1938 - September 1, 2025

 

Ralph was born in Richmond, MN to Norbert and Margaret (VanHoorik) Gerken. He worked for the county for many years. Ralph started Ralph’s Excavating after he left the county. He loved ice fishing, hunting, breakfast at the café and of course his dump truck and machinery.

Survivors include his partner, Shirley; grandson, Cole; siblings, Evelyn Rothstein, MaryAnn (Robert) Schmitz, Margie Rothstein, Alvin (Linda), Nettie (Nick) Hemmesch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matt; brothers, Jerome and Ervin.

Cemetery services with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

