Ralph C. Ertl, 65, Avon

October 29, 1954 - October 18, 2020

Funeral services have been postponed for Ralph C. Ertl who passed away on October 18, 2020.

Ralph was born on October 29, 1954 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Hildegard (Bovy) Ertl. He married Susan Waltzing on September 18, 1976 at St. Rosa of Lima Church in St. Rosa. Ralph was the owner of Ertl Sawmill & Custom Crating for over 24 years until his retirement on October 1, 2020. He was a member of the Avon Lions Club and St. Benedicts Catholic Church. Ralph loved fishing and hunting.

Ralph is survived by his wife Susan, children; LeeAnn (Duke Kleman) Ertl and Michael both of Avon, granddaughter; Jordyn Frieler and step grandchildren; Grant and Audrey Kleman, brother; Ervin (Beth) Ertl of St. Stephen and sister; Mary Ann (Wally) Oltz of Sauk Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents.