Ralph B. Boecker, 77, St. Cloud

July 23, 1944 - November 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ralph B. Boecker, age 77, of St. Cloud. Ralph passed away November 16 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his children. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Ralph was born July 23, 1944 in Grey Eagle to Norbert and Elizabeth (Pohlmann) Boecker. After graduating from BBE High School, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Adeline “Addie” Garding on June 18, 1966 in St. Martin. He went to work at Fingerhut in St. Cloud as a computer programmer for 35 years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Waite Park American Legion Post 428 where he was Past Commander and the St. Cloud Antique Car Club / Pantowners.

Ralph enjoyed restoring classic cars, carpentry, playing cards, playing the concertina, fishing, bowling, and curling. Ralph is remembered as a loving husband, dad and grandpa and for his sense of humor.

Ralph is survived by his children Wendy (Chad) Kathol, Tim (Becky Fister) Boecker, Amy (Tony) Dingmann, Sam (Laura) Boecker and Sally (Justin Frieler) Boecker, 11 grandchildren, siblings Elmer (Julianna) Boecker, Edmund (Helen) Boecker, Dorothy (Wilfred) Feldewerd, Rita (Gene) Revermann-Fischer, Janet Michels, Geri (LeRoy) Moscho, Lorraine Pommerer, Edna (Robert) Kramer, Allen (Valerie) Boecker, and Tom (Angie) Boecker.

Preceding Ralph in death were his parents, wife Addie (2016), infant daughter Sarah, granddaughter Aubyn Kathol, and brother Gene Boecker and brothers-in-law and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital ICU for the exceptional care Ralph received.