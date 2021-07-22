Rain, Storms Possible on Friday Evening

UNDATED -- A few strong or severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday into Friday night.

National Weather Service

Isolated instances of damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible.

So far this month we've had just .45 inches of rain here in St. Cloud, which is 2.05 inches below normal. For the summer months of June and July combined, we've had 3.08 inches of rain, that's 3.17 inches below normal. And, for the year to date, we've had 12.26 inches of precipitation, which is 3.26 inches below normal.

We've only had 11 days with measurable rain in St. Cloud in the months of June and July so far.

It will be hot for the next 7 days, with most days expected to feature highs in the 90s.

