Rae James “Jim” Heymer, 97, Princeton

August 26, 1924 - December 10, 2021

Rae James “Jim” Heymer, Jr., age 97 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton with Pastor Kevin Fox officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton at a later date.

Jim was born to Rae James, Sr. and Wilma (Larson) Heymer on August 26, 1924, in Minneapolis. An only child, he grew up in Minneapolis, living near Lake Nokomis. In the years following his graduation from Roosevelt High School in 1942, he attended the University of Minnesota, majoring in electrical engineering and served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in Europe.

Jim married Mary Anne Fisch on June 25, 1947, in Worthington. The couple lived in Minneapolis for a short time prior to moving to Princeton in 1949 where they began and built their turkey farm. Over time Red Bridge Farms Inc. was created with the addition of each new turkey barn and land purchase. In order to feed all the turkeys, a feed mill was added, in turn becoming a market for local corn growers.

In addition to serving as president of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, Jim was active in civic groups such as the Boy Scouts, Masonic Lodge, and Rotary Club. As a father to four sons, family was important to him, and family gatherings were treasured. Jim and Mary Anne traveled extensively, to Europe several times, to Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. He was a successful and respected business person and a fair-minded individual who will be greatly missed by family, friends, and business associates.

Jim is survived by sons, Mike (Cole) Heymer, Terry (Kay Orr) Heymer, Scott (Lennea) Heymer, and Greg (Mitzi Mellott) Heymer; grandchildren, Ben, Katie, Becky, Brian, Nick, and Ashley (Derek and Carly); and four great-grandchildren, Greta, Lukas, Soren, and Davin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne; an infant daughter; and parents, Rae and Wilma Heymer.

Memorials are preferred to the Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton. For those unable to attend, the services will also be livestreamed at the Freshwaters United Methodist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FreshwatersMN.