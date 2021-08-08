Quarter Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service says we officially had just .27 inches of rain in St. Cloud on Saturday. That brings us to .29 inches for the month of August so far.

We're now at 3.75 inches of rain for the summer months of June, July and August. That is 4.43 inches below normal. With Saturday's rain, this is no longer the driest summer on record in St. Cloud. The 3.51 inches of rain that fell in the summer of 1950 is still the driest. This summer is now the second driest on record so far.

While we received little rain on Saturday a lot of rain fell to our south and east. A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin after five to six inches of rain fell in some areas.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse Tweeted

‼️Wettest Day Ever On Record in La Crosse‼️

Today's rainfall of 5.59" in La Crosse not only set a new daily record for 8/7, but more impressively it set a new record for most precip ever recorded in a single day! Old record for most precip in single day was 9/6/1884 (5.55").