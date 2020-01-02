Quarry Park Hosting Free Ski Event Friday

WAITE PARK -- Skiers of all ages and skill levels are invited to a free night of skiing at a local park Friday.

The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and the Stearns County Parks Department are hosting a moonlight ski event at Quarry Park from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The event will include cross-country skiing on a 4.2-mile lighted trail, door prizes, a bonfire with smores, and other food and beverages. Parking and ski rental are also free.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will have a limited number of cross country skis available at the event, otherwise, skis must be reserved in advance and in person at Revolution Cycle and Ski or Fitzharris Ski, Bike, and Outdoor.

In the event that there is no snow, a winter hike will be held instead. For more information, you can contact the Stearns County Parks Department at 320-255-6172.

