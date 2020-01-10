Purple Pride! Minneapolis Goes Purple In Support Of The Vikings

Red McCombs, former owner of the Minnesota Vikings gave us the phrase, Purple Pride! Well, the buildings in Downtown Minneapolis tonight will be beaming with Purple Pride as Mayor Jacob Frey on Twitter Thursday announced that the buildings will all be lit in a hue of purple to support the Minnesota Vikings before they take on the 49ers Saturday afternoon.

The tweet features the Minneapolis Mayor clad in Vikings gear holding a football while making the announcement in front of the US Bank building.



Besides downtown going purple, you can be sure US Bank Stadium will be radiating purple and more than likely the 35W bridge will also be glowing in support as well. The Vikings support doesn't stop downtown,

If the Vikings win on Saturday they will face the winner of the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers game that happens on Sunday in the NFC Championship game.