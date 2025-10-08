ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Public Safety Foundation serving Central Minnesota has announced the recipients of the 2025 Public Safety Awards. These annual awards recognize outstanding public safety professionals, teams, and community partners who go above and beyond to protect, serve, and strengthen our communities.

The awards will be presented on Friday, October 24, during the 4th Annual Public Safety Awards Dinner and Celebration at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

2025 Award Recipients

Public Safety Responder Award – Officer Andrew Gronli, St. Cloud Police Department

Officer Gronli is recognized for his extraordinary leadership in creating and growing the Cop House Fishing Crew program.

Public Safety Responder Award – Officer Vic Weiss, St. Joseph Police Department

While off duty, Officer Weiss displayed extraordinary bravery when he intervened in an attempted assault and robbery along the Wobegon Trail.

Public Safety Responder Award – Investigator Tony Kotschevar, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Kotschevar is honored for his exceptional investigative work on complex and long-term cases, including the closure of the decades-old Baby Jane Doe case, solving a church arson, and securing justice in sexual assault investigations.

Public Safety Team Award – Stearns County Emergency Communications Center

The Emergency Telecommunicators at the Stearns County ECC are recognized for their resilience and dedication during a year of major operational transitions.

Public Safety Responder Award – Chief Jason Fleming, Sauk Rapids Fire Department

Chief Fleming is recognized for a lifetime of service and dedication in both fire safety and building code enforcement.

Public Safety Team Award – St. Cloud Police Department Reserve Officer Unit

The Reserve Officer Unit, made up of dedicated volunteers, has given hundreds of hours in service at large community events and training programs.

Public Safety Citizen Responder Award – Kayden Bollman (Kimball)

At just 15 years old, Kayden courageously performed CPR on her grandfather during a medical emergency, assisted by a passing off-duty officer and emergency responders.

Public Safety Responder Award – Aaron Rosenberger, Emergency Telecommunicator

Aaron is honored for his critical role in the same incident, providing calm, clear instructions that guided lifesaving efforts.

Public Safety Responder Award – Firefighter Izaak Theis, Kimball Fire Department

Firefighter Theis joined in the coordinated effort during the same incident, working alongside Kayden and Aaron to sustain life until advanced medical care arrived.

Public Safety Supporter Award – Ernie Wollak

As a longtime board member, Ernie has been a driving force behind the Foundation’s work. He has devoted countless volunteer hours to the successful development of two Community OutPost (COP House) builds and continues to be one of the Foundation’s strongest advocates.

Honorable Nominations

In addition to the 2025 award recipients, the Foundation proudly acknowledges those who were nominated for their outstanding service:

• Advocates for Health – for their work in installing and training communities on AEDs, Naloxone, and Stop the Bleed kits.

• St. Joseph Police Department, St. Joseph Fire and Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance – for coordinated lifesaving responses to medical emergencies in their community.

• Investigator Nate Younkin, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office – for his leadership in welfare fraud prevention and investigation, resulting in significant savings and restored trust.

• Public Safety Director Brandon Silgjord, Sartell Public Safety – for his forward-thinking leadership and innovative approach to strengthening public safety operations.