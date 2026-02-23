De Ann L. Stay, 88, Princeton

October 18, 1937 - February 21, 2026

De Ann L. Stay, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on February 21, 2026, at her home. A Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at Glendorado Lutheran Church.

De Ann was born to Isaac and Pauline (Kummer) Talberg on October 18, 1937, at her grandmother’s home in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1955. De Ann married Roger Stay on September 1, 1956. She was a farmer’s wife, a nurse’s aide for nearly 29 years, and also worked at Family Pathways. De Ann was a member of Glendorado Lutheran Church in Princeton. She was hard-working and made the best jam, corn, mashed potatoes, and wanda bars. De Ann was very devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

De Ann is survived by her children, Cindy Albertson of Princeton and Dale Stay of Princeton; grandchildren, Brittany (Nate), Sonia (Joe), Jillian, and Haydn; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Patsy Talberg of Princeton and Helen Stay of Princeton; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger in 2003; siblings, Deloris Bargfeld, Joyce Pederson, Michael Talberg, and Clifford Talberg.