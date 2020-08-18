President Wacker Outlines Vision for the Future at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- As St. Cloud State University prepares to welcome students back to campus, President Robbyn Wacker delivered the 2020 Fall Convocation speech Tuesday morning.

We are bringing Huskies home, we are bringing them home this week to a campus community ready.

SCSU transitioned to an all on-line model back in March due to COVID-19. Wacker says 2020 is the year for action at the university.

Outlining today are the activities that we will accomplish this semester and this year and to demonstrate that we are moving forward, and in some cases, boldly moving forward.

Wacker says she wants to redefine what it means to be a regional university. Her plan includes increasing both out-of-state enrollment and international student enrollment by one-percent by next fall. She also plans to develop a master's degree program at SCSU for eSports, aggressively advertise their most successful programs like Mass Communications, Meteorology, and Nursing, and explore renaming the School of Education to the College of Education.

Move-in weekend at St. Cloud State University starts this Thursday.