Prep Wrestling Updated Rankings – February 15th, 2023

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

UPDATED RANKINGS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS (No. 5A)

Ryan Jensen 132 LBS No. 2A

Wyatt Engen 138 LBS No. 6A

Maximus Hanson 170 LBS No. 3A

Ethan Spanier 220 LBS No. 3A

Harley Weber 285 LBS No. 10A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS (No. 6A)

Will Pilarski 113 LBS No. 5A

Wyatt Novitzki 120 LBS No. 3A

Masyn Patrick 132 LBS No. 9A

William Pilarski 152 LBS No. 5A

Drew Lange 160 LBS No. 5A

Luke Bieniek 170 LBS No. 6A

Jaxon Bartkowicz 182 LBS No. 4A

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYAL (No. 7A)

Alex Diedrich 132 LBS No. 1A

Will Gorecki 145 LBS No. 10A

Kaden Holm 195 LBS No. 10A

Bryce Holm 220 LBS No. 5A

Brandon Mugg 285 LBS No. 7A

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS (LEAN AND MEAN)

Peyton Hemmesch 182 LBS No. 7A

Seth Vearrier 195 LBS No. 9A

Spencer Eisenbraun 285 LBS No. 4A

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Hank Meyer 182 LBS No. 6A

Haden Rosenow 195 LBS No. 5A

BECKER BULLDOGS (No. 3AA)

Kaden Nicolas 126 LBS No. 5AA

Landen Kujawa 132 LBS No. 4AA

Adam Jurek 160 LBS No. 6AA

Tyson Ricker 182 LBS No. 6AA

Dylan Kolby 220 LBS No. 7AA

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING (No. 11AA)

Cassen Brumm 106 LBS No. 8AA

Noah Gindele 132 LBS No. 5AA

Mitchell Koss 145 LBS No. 3AA

FOLEY FALCONS

Cyler. Ruhoff 120 LBS No. 6AA

Cole Rudnitski 145 LBS No. 7AA

ROCORI SPARTANS

Grady Minnerath 220 LBS No. 3AA

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz 126 LBS No. 4AA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS AAA LEAN AND MEAN

Noah Cameron 138 LBS No. 5AAA

Hank LeClair 195 LBS No. 10AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Sutton Kenning 195 LBS No. 8AAA

Tucker Hugg 285 LBS No. 3AAA

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

Holdingford Huskers 32-7 6-0

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jagaurs 17-5 4-2

Royalton-Upsala Royals 14-3 4-2

Paynesville Area Bulldogs 15-6 3-3

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons 12-14 2-4

Kimball Area Cubs 7-15 1-5

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 8-16 0-7

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Mora Mustangs 21-2 6-0

Pierz Pioneers 18-3 4-2

Foley Falcons 17-12 4-2

Little Falls Flyers 16-8 3-3

Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves 14-6 3-3

Albany Huskies 12-16 0-5

Zimmerman Thunder 0-5

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

WIllmar Cardinals 20-7 7-0

Alexandria Area Cardinals 23-10 5-2

Rocori Spartans 23-10 5-2

Brainerd Warriors 11-16 5-2

St. Cloud Crush 9-18 2-5

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 6-10 2-5

Fergus Falls Otters 3-18 2-5

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 1-20 0-7

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

Becker Bulldogs 19-5 7-0

St. Francis Fighting Saints 12-4 6-1

Princeton Tigers 5-2

Cambridge-Isanti 21-12 4-3

Big Lake Hornets 10-12 3-4

Monticello Magic

Chisago Lakes Wildcats 10-15 1-6

North Branch Vikings 4-9 0-7

WRIGHT COUNTY CONFERENCE

Watertown-Mayer Royals 21-2 9-0

Annandale/Maple Lake Lighting 26-6 8-1

Hutchinson Tigers 18-5 7-2

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers 23-7 6-3

New London-Spicer Wildcats 13-10 4-4

Mound-Westonka White Hawks

Glencoe-Lester Prairie Panthers 11-12 4-5

Delano Tigers 4-16 1-7

Rockford Rockets 1-19 0-9