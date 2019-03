The Sartell girls basketball team will face a tough test Friday when they host Alexandria at Sartell High School. The Cardinals are currently 20-4 overall and 12-3 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Sabres check in at 9-15 overall and 6-9 in CLC play.

Alexandria beat Sartell 67-32 on December 18th.

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls @ Tech

Rocori @ Willmar

Cathedral @ Little Falls

Boys Basketball

Sartell @ Fergus Falls

Cathedral @ Sauk Centre