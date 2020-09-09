Prep Scoreboard 9/8/20

Cathedral boys soccer blanked Little Falls 3-0 Tuesday.  Chandler Hendricks, Connor Drong and Jacob Manor each scored a goal for the Crusaders.  Cathedral improves to 2-0 and will play Melrose at 7pm Thursday.

Boys Soccer:
Melrose 3, St. John's Prep 0
Brainerd 5, Apollo 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Rocori 1

Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 12, Rocori 0
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1
Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Brainerd 9, Apollo 0
Alexandria 1, Tech 1

Girls Tennis:
Tech 4, Alexandria 3

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top