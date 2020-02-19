Prep Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 18th

The Cathedral Crusaders rolled over Prairie Centre 11-1 Tuesday night in the Section 6A quarterfinals. Jack Smith charted a hat trick, and Blake Perbix had a six-point night to give him 200 points in his career.

Elsewhere in 6A, River Lakes beat Fergus Falls 1-0 in overtime. Sophomore defenseman Joel Sowada's slap shot made the Stars winners in the extra period. The Stars will take on Cathedral at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round at the MAC.

Little Falls blanked Sartell 6-0 to advance to the semis, where they will take on Alexandria. The Cardinals beat Morris/Benson Area 7-1. The Storm will play at #1 seed Monticello on Thursday night.

In Section 5A, Sauk Rapids-Rice beat Mora 2-0. Dylan Geiselhart scored the game-winning goal for the Storm at 9:03 of the third period, and Riley Weinand made 24 saves in net to earn the shutout.

In Section 8AA, St. Cloud outlasted Rogers 6-3 at the MAC. August Falloon paced St. Cloud with a hat trick, while Luke Johnson charted five assists. St. Cloud will play at #1 seed Moorhead Saturday.