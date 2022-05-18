Prep Baseball Update – Wednesday, May 18th

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(MONDAY/TUESDAY MAY 16th/17th)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 9 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 4

The Storm defeated their rivals from the North the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double. The Storm put up three runs in the second, fifth and the seventh inning, this gave their pitchers good support. Noah Jenson started on the mound for the Storm, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Andrew Harren, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs. Luke Pakkala went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Patterson went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Cullen Posch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Jensen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Terrance Moody earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Dominic Mathies went 1-for-4.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Rieber, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brock Okeson threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he issued a walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Jordan Tucker, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Rogstad went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Brady Swiers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Grady Kirchner went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Hunter Korte went 1-for-4. Hunter Korte and Noah Rieber both went 1-for-3, Mason Omberg had a sacrifice bunt and Brock Okeson earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 EVW EAGLES 0

The Huskies of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their rival the Eagles from the Central Minnesota Conference, backed by four big hits, including a double and good defense. Brady Goebel started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Holm closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Payton Krumrei, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Carter Birr went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Brandon Holm went 1-for-4. Caden Sand earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Carter Schiffler was hit by a pitch and Carson Holthaus scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Jackson Geislinger, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel and Xander Willner both went 2-for-3. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, Landon Neiman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nolan Geislinger earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 4 FOLEY FALCONS 3

The Thunder defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double. This did break the Falcons 43 game regular season winning streak. Starting pitcher for the Thunder was Eli Nelson, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Freeberg closed it out with one inning of relief.

The Thunder offense was led by Matt Freeberg, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and Cal Bushinger went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Gostonziak went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trevor Jones went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Eli Nelson went 1-for-3.

The Falcons starting pitcher Derek Dahmen threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 1-for-4 with a home run, a pair of walks and a stolen base. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Charles Hackett went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-3 and Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 13 MORA MUSTANGS 2 (5 Innings)

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals he Mustangs, backed by thirteen hits. They had eight players collect hits, this gave their starting pitcher great support. Talen Braegelman, threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jack Theisen, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-3 for a RBI he earned a walk and he scored a run. Steve Ellingson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Hawkins earned a walk, had a stolen base, scored two runs and he was credited for a RBI. Ben Brown went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Evan Wahlin scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Wensmann went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Nathan Nelson, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Seth Hatch gave up a pair of runs and Cole Gmahl threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and a walk. Owen Spokane threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Mustangs offense was led by Seth Hatch, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Nathan Nelson went 1-for-2. Kenny Randt was credited for a RBI and Brock Folkema and Michael Mann both earned a walk. Levi Dunsmore had a stolen base and he scored a run and Daniel Stillday was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 11 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5

The Cubs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Huskers, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles. They had seven players collect hits and they played solid defense. Their starting hurler was Skylor Gruba, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Young threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Devin Waldorf, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Clay Faber went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Skylor Gruba went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and Ace Meyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Lefty Gavin Winter went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Leither went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Huskers was CJ Clear, he threw six innings, he gave up fifteen hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Hansen threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dirks Opatz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Binek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Nick Hanson went 2-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Rob Voller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Harren and Cole Clear both went 1-for-3.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 14 ROYALTON ROYALS 13

The Irish defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Royals, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles and four players with multi-hit games. The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Gindele threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Carter Scanlon threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Irish was led on offense by Nathan Zander, he went 4-for-5 with three doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Eddy Neu went 3-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Danny Reilley went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Nick Jost went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Marcus Weimer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. G. Goelz went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Marquette had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a sacrifice fly and a stolen base. Jarrett Faue was hit by a pitch and Logan Salmela scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was Nick Leibold, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Jameson Klug, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Gabe Gorecki went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Leibold went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Sowada went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Cal Ollman earned three walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Will Gorecki had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ACGC FALCONS 7 EVW EAGLES 2

The Falcons defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Eagles, backed by seven hits, including three home runs and a double. The Falcons put up a pair of runs in the 2nd, 6th and the 7th innings and they played solid defense. Jack Peterson started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Connor Baker closed it out, by recording a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Jack Peterson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Baker went 1-for-4 with a home run and Terrell Renne went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-4 with a home run and Masson Hiltner earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Logan Straumann went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Bagley earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nolan Geislinger, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Myles Dziengel and Gavin Mathies both earned a walk and Landon Neiman earned a walk and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD SPUDS 11 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4

The Spuds defeated the Crush, backed by eight hits, including a triple and a double and they were aided by seven walks. The Spuds starting pitcher was Brett Letness, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Reierson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Spuds offense was led by Jacob Vannett, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Hilber went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Teiken went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Gavin Gast earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jackson Young went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Ignacio Delgado went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Taft went 1-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Justin Stalboerger eared two walks, scored a run and he was credited for a RBI, Carson Zimmerman had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Arron Reierson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Crush starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. James Nyberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Henry Bulson went 1-for-4 with a double and Tim Gohman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-4. Parker Schultz went 1-for-1, Jacob Mendel earned two walks and he scored a run, Blake O’Hara earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Will Allenspach earned a walk and Grant Roob had a stolen base and he scored a run.

(Tuesday May 17th)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5 BECKER BULLDOGS 3

The Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference foe the Bulldogs. They Sabres did collect seven hits, including a pair of home runs and some good defensive plays. The Sabres broke up a tied game with two big runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. This gave righty Wesley Johnson enough support, he was the Sabres starting pitcher, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Blake Haus, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-2 with a home run, and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pith and Calen O’Connell went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and Jackson Vos earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Bergsten threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up a hit.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Owen Kolbinger, he went 3-for-4 no Brady Taylor went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Gavin Swanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Berglund went 1-for-4. Will Thorn went 1-for-4 and Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-3. Nolan Murphy earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Jase Tobako was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Hayden Harmoning scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 9 BRAINERD WARRIORS 3

The Storm defeated their Conference and Section rivals the Warriors, backed by eight hits, aided by nine walks and solid “D”. They had a pair of good pitching performances, their starter was Cullen Posch, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Terrence Moody threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Terrence Moody earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, give credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Bemboom was earned a walk and given credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Keegan Paterson was credited for tw RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Jensen wen 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he score a run and Andrew Harren earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Mitchell Brau, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four walks and eight runs. Sawyer Hennessy threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and one run. Kooper Seidl threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit and a walk.

The Warriors offense was led by Cayden Kleffman, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Jensen went 1-for-3 and Brody Lund had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Alex Helmin and Isaac Hanson both scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 6 ROCORI SPARTANS 0

The Cardinals defeated their Conference rivals the Spartans, backed by nine hits, including six doubles. They put up three big runs in the first inning and never looked back. Jaxon Schoenrock started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Levasseur closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by JD Hennen, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs. Jaxon Schoenrock went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Caleb Runge went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk andhe scored a pair of runs. Brock Lerfald went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nate Hammerback went 1-for-3 with a double and Reed Reisdorf went 1-for-3. Will Suchy went 1-for-2 and Grady Anderson had a sacrifice bunt. Lake Hagen was hit by a pitch, Nate Knoll and Spencer Schmidt for scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, and a walk. Evan Acheson threw one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense included Joel Sowada, he went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Brady Schafer was hit by a pitch and Thad Lieser earned a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 10 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Crush, backed by eight hits, aided by five walks and good defense. Their starting pitcher Cayden Hansen threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ian Koosman threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Alex Schramm, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Sam Etterman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brandt Sunder went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Charter Schow went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt no he scored two runs. Mason Madsen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jason Malmgren earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Connor Owens scored a run and Gregory went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. The Crush starting pitcher was Henry Bulson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Boettcher threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and had a stolen base. Parker Schultz went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Lindholm earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4, Jaden Mendel earned a walk and scored a run, Ben Schmitt scored a run and Blake O’Hara earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 FOLEY FALCONS 4

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by seven hits, solid “D” and a pair of good pitching performances. Andy Winscher started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reese Young threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Chase Becker, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Max Barclay went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Andy Winscher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jeremy Bingesser went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Mason Herold went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Young earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trevor Radunz earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Virnig earned a walk and scored a run, Kirby Fischer earned a walk and Hunter Hoheisel scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Charles Hackett, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Derek Dahmen, he went 2-for-2 for RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch. Josiah Peterson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Charles Hackett went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Logan Winkelman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rival the Flyers, backed by four timely hits, great “D” and very good pitching performances. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Tommy Gohman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Henderson closed it out with one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Crusaders offense was led by Steven Ellingson, he went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Grant Wensmann was credited for a RBI. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Theisen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts The Flyers offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Riley Czech went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. George Moore and Dothoudt both went

1-for-3, Owen Bode earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Collin Kray was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 BBE JAGUARS 3

The Bulldogs defeated the conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and three doubles, good “D” and very good pitching performances. Bennett Evans starting on the mound, he threw four 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Nelson threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Izaak Shultz threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Eli Nelson, he went 5-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for six RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Trent Wendlandt went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Chase Bayer went 2-for-2, he was it twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jevan Terres went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Spencer Eisenbraun earned a walk and he was hit by pitch and Spencer Lieser scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Talen Kampsen, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Easton Hagen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Casey Lenarz threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits and three runs.

The Jaguar offense was led by Will Vanbeck, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Peyton Winter went 1-for-1 with a double. Easton Hagen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ashton Dingman earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Wright scored a run, Ethan Mueller, Luke Dingman and Tate Derek all earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 7 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Huskers, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a double and good defense. They put up five big runs in the third inning, to give their pitcher good support. Blake Albright started on the mound for the Royals, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cal Ollman threw three innings in relief, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jacob Albright, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Leibold, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jameson Klug went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Swenson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nick Leibold went 1-for-1. Will Gorecki went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Gabe Gorecki went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Drew Yourczek earned threw walks and he scored a run and Drew Sowada went 1-for-4.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. G. Johnson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued three walks. C. Breth threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Huskers offense was led by Sam Harren, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Drew Lange went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jayden Barkowicz went 1-for-3, CJ Clear earned two walks, Dirks Opatz earned a walk and Cohl Clear earned a walk and he scored a run.