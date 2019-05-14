Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Tuesday, May 14th
The Tech Tigers will visit St. Cloud Orthopedics Field Tuesday for a doubleheader with the Sartell Sabres. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
The Tigers are currently 4-7 on the season, including a 4-4 mark in the Central Lakes Conference. The Sabres check in at 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the CLC.
ELSEWHERE:
Baseball
Willmar @ Rocori 4 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 4 PM
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 4 PM
Softball
Willmar @ Rocori 4 PM
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 4:15 PM
Sartell @ Tech 5 PM